News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 10:21:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Another sought-after DT high on Kentucky

Cotwb35pm7xodykjizub
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky is loading up on big-time interior defensive linemen with early commitments from Rivals250 prospect Lamar Goods of Connecticut and five-star Michigan prospect Justin Rogers.But they might ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}