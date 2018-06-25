Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-25 07:24:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Another Kentucky receiver target will make his decision soon

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Demontae Crumes wasn't the only Kentucky receiver target thinking about a decision last week leading up to his commitment to the Wildcats on Sunday.Cats Illustrated reports that another pass catche...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}