Another Dingle on Kentucky's radar
Two years ago four-star Bowling Green, Ky., linebacker Justice Dingle was a player who was courted by Kentucky's coaching staff for a time.He eventually signed with Georgia Tech as a defensive line...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news