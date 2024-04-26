Kentucky's football program is having a big night on the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft. Two of the program's defensive standouts were selected in the third round.

Defensive back Andru Phillips was the first Kentucky player selected this year. He went to the New York Giants with the No. 70 pick overall. He was followed quickly by Trevin Wallace, selected at the No. 72 spot by the Carolina Panthers.

Both players declared for the draft with eligibility remaining. Phillips bolstered his draft status after the season but was a strong performer for UK's secondary all season long, showing off his versatility all along the way. He had 47 tackles and had five pass breakups, earning a spot in the Combine.

Wallace was recruited to Kentucky by Jon Sumrall, now the head coach at Tulane. He was a team captain and showed off rare athleticism which contributed to his draft position.