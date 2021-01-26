Analytic Analysis: UK through 14 games
Kentucky takes on Alabama this evening and if the 'Cats could beat the Tide it would make the season a little more interesting.For now and while you wait for the game, here's a snapshot of what the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news