News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 07:50:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

ANALYTIC ANALYSIS: UK-GT

Ashton Hagans (Jeff Drummond/CI)
Ashton Hagans (Jeff Drummond/CI)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Chances are you watched Kentucky defeat Georgia Tech 67-53 either in Rupp Arena or on television on Saturday afternoon.Here's a deep dive into what went into that Wildcat victory.Below you can find...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}