That doesn't mean more won't. That doesn't mean they're guaranteed a spot in the rotation they're a part of, or that they will even be more than a special teams contributor. It also doesn't exclude the possibility of other true freshmen seeing the field, especially with the NCAA's allowance, for the first time, of a blanket policy affording players the ability to keep a redshirt while playing in up to four games.

During his Monday luncheon, the first of the 2018 college football regular season, Mark Stoops revealed that six Wildcat true freshmen will definitely play during the schedule. He also signaled that two others could play.

Wide receivers Akeem Hayes and Allen Dailey



It's not at all surprising that a couple of true freshmen would have an opportunity to earn a spot in Kentucky's receiver rotation. Those rotations tend to be fairly deep, especially when there aren't a lot of proven commodities. It also probably helps that Kentucky has a first-year receivers coach in Michael Smith. His arrival signaled a new era and a chance of everyone to start from scratch in the staff's eyes. But on a very simple level true freshmen were always going to play here, because we knew they would have to.

The more interesting point is which two receivers have earned the chance. Dailey was actually ranked pretty high compared to Kentucky's other receiver commitments, but it's fair to say he was a little less heralded as a UK commitment, at least, because he was a late addition and one that wasn't obviously a priority until pretty late in the process. When Smith was asked which young receivers had made an impression, earlier in camp, Dailey was the first one he singled out. Based on that, since the start of camp, the Alabama native seeing the field isn't a surprise.

Hayes' inclusion is interesting because he doesn't look the part of someone who's ready to compete in the SEC. We've known he has dynamic ability with the ball in space, and he immediately started showing that upon returning from an injury early last year for Chaminade Madonna. It remains to be seen how much of a blocker Hayes will be, or how much his size might limit him. But his early forecast for playing time stands in stark contrast to the uphill and losing battle T.V. Williams, a comparably smaller receiver earlier in Stoops' era, faced.

Continue reading this story at the House of Blue

For just a short while longer get 50% off the first year of a new annual subscription at the House of Blue