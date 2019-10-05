ANALYSIS: 'Cats short-yardage struggles causing big problems
"Benny Snell was an all-time great at Kentucky, but between A.J. Rose, Kavosiey Smoke, and Chris Rodriguez, don't overestimate the change at running back.""Bunchy Stallings and George Asafo-Adjei w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news