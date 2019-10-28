News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 21:12:49 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Alabama offers a top Kentucky target

Ronald Williams on his official visit to Kentucky over the weekend
Ronald Williams on his official visit to Kentucky over the weekend
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated's last War Room was on Sunday but on Monday evening there was a significant recruiting development.What you'll read here is our analysis, informed by what we're hearing from source...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}