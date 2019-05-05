Kalil Branham opens up about his official visit
Over the weekend Kentucky played host to Kalil Branham, the No. 11 prospect in Ohio and a former Michigan commit.It was Branham's official visit to Kentucky and came on the heels of another trip to...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news