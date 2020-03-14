An offseason of big questions and what it means for UK
With the cancellation and not a suspension on the 2020 NCAA Tournament, the only question mark left about the season is what might have been. Now there is a dark cloud hanging over the annual ritua...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news