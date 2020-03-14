News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-14 13:45:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

An offseason of big questions and what it means for UK

Could somebody in this picture be back next year
Could somebody in this picture be back next year (https://ncaa.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

With the cancellation and not a suspension on the 2020 NCAA Tournament, the only question mark left about the season is what might have been. Now there is a dark cloud hanging over the annual ritua...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}