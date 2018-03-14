The college basketball world may be expecting Kentucky to look past Davidson's Wildcats and ahead to a potential second-round matchup with the Arizona breed, but John Calipari & Co. were not having any of that talk on Wednesday in Boise, Idaho.

Kentucky says it is well aware that its run in the NCAA Tournament could be short-lived if not ready to play at a high level against the underdogs from the Atlantic 10.

"They're a really efficient team. They're an execution team," Calipari said of Davidson. "We're an inexperienced team. We're not an execution team.

"They're going to take 30 3-point shots. If they make 20, it's been a heckuva season for us. They're taking 30. We've got to make them difficult."

The deep ball appears to be the great equalizer in a 5-12 matchup between Kentucky (24-10) and Davidson (21-11). The A10's Wildcats shoot 39 percent as a team from beyond the arc and set a league record earlier this season by hitting an eye-popping 26 treys on 53 attempts in a 110-62 win over Charleston Southern.

Don't think the UK players haven't heard that a few times this week. By the time the Cats are ready to tip off on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET, Calipari may have them believing that Davidson made 50 in a game.

"Coach said they shot 150 3s," UK freshman forward Kevin Knox said.

Added freshman guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: "They shoot great... It's going to be tough to cover."

Three Davidson players have made 57 or more 3s on the season: leading scorer Peyton Aldridge (21.5 ppg) at 76, Kellan Grady (18.0 ppg) with 72 and Jon Axel Gudmundsson (13.0 ppg) with 57.

By comparison, Knox leads UK with 56 treys this season. The next two highest totals on the roster are Wenyen Gabriel with 39 and Quade Green with 38.

While Davidson excels in making 3-point shots -- it's the program that produced two-time NBA MVP and noted sharpshooter Stephen Curry -- UK has been one of the best defensive clubs at preventing them. The Cats enter the matchup No. 4 in the nation at 29.9 percent.

From Gilgeous-Alexander's standpoint, the pregame buzz about how Kentucky being on "upset watch" has been a motivator. Told that his opponent will be coming into the game with a proverbial "chip on their shoulder," the UK point guard flipped the script.

"I think as of right now we're playing with a chip on our shoulder," he said. "A lot of people think that they can upset us, and we're the team to (get) beat in the first round. We'll be more than ready for this game coming up."

Added Knox: "Every game we play, we play against somebody that's going to play their best game. It's not like we're not used to it. Every game we play it's with people who have a chip on their shoulder and think they're better than us."

"They're not a 12 seed," Calipari said of Davidson. "This will be a hard game for us. We know it and our kids know it."

That, however, did not stop some for seeking a scouting report on No. 4 seed Arizona.

"I won't watch any tape on any team until I'm done with this Davidson game," Calipari said. "And the reason is, is if Davidson beats us, why was I watching any other tape?"

NOTES:

* Calipari reiterated that he does not believe Jarred Vanderbilt will play in Thursday's opener. The 6-foot-9 freshman forward, who leads UK in rebounding at 7.9 boards per game this season, missed last weekend's SEC Tournament with an ankle injury that has not fully healed. "The kid wants to play," Calipari said. "I don't think that's fair to him or us if he's not able to go in there and compete at a high level." The UK boss said he thinks Vanderbilt is around "80 percent" now. He would need to be 95-plus in order to play. His status remains uncertain for Saturday should the Cats advance to the second round.

* Asked about the experience of playing for an "intense" coach like Calipari, Gilgeous-Alexander said: "Coach Calipari is crazy, for sure. He's different from any coach I've ever been coached by. He's intense. He's always on us. We know he loves us and he's for us, and do anything to get us better. And that's the best part about it." Knox added: "He pushes all of us outside our comfort zone, makes us get to another gear."

* Calipari mentioned on several occasions that this latest team full of extremely young players had tested his patience and accelerated his aging. On Wednesday, however, he said "I'm having a ball. Coaching these kids, this has been as fun a year as I've had." The UK boss has long maintained that, while the Cats experienced growing pains, that he had a team full of high-character kids who wanted to please him.

* In the potato capital of the world, Calipari was quizzed by a local reporter whether the state's most famous export was a fruit or a vegetable. "You can't ask me those kind of questions," he joked. "People get mad. Vice presidents get killed. They spell the thing wrong. Don't ask me; I'm here to play basketball."



