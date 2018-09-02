Josh Allen wasted no time Saturday in demonstrating that his decision to return to Kentucky for one more year looks like a great move.

On the opponent's fifth play from scrimmage in the season opener, Allen met Central Michigan star Jonathan Ward in the hold and dropped the 1,000-yard All-MAC running back dead in his tracks for a three-yard loss.

A statement had been delivered. Earlier in the week, Ward had served up some bulletin board material -- or as the kids may now prefer to call it, "shade" -- when he suggested he did not think UK running back Benny Snell Jr. was "anything special."

"That's probably one of my largest hits so far," Allen said. "All I saw were his legs. I hit him hard and saw his legs go up, and I heard 'Ooh' (from the crowd). I was like, "Yeah!'

"I had to get up and flex on him a little bit because, you know... for somebody like that, he's a good back, but if you're gonna talk what you're gonna talk, you gotta back it up. We don't talk anymore. We talk with our pads."

There is considerably more punch behind the pads of Allen this season. The Montclair, N.J., native had a good junior season with 65 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks to earn second-team All-SEC honors, but received feedback from NFL scouts that he would benefit greatly from another year of physical development.

Allen took it to heart. He now carries 260 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame -- up approximately 30 pounds from last season -- and it seems to be paying early dividends.

In the opener, Allen recorded 10 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry. He was all over the field for a UK defense that held the Chippewas to only 255 total yards and Ward to 36 yards on 11 carries.

"I knew he had a sack and he was playing well, but I didn't realize his production was that high," said an impressed UK head coach Mark Stoops.

"I wanted to come back to get better, physically and mentally, and I think I did," said Allen, who is currently rated by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. as the top outside linebacker in the senior class . "I just showed a little glimpse of what I can do. Hopefully I get a little better with each game and do more and more."

That's a motivating factor for Allen this season. He started his junior campaign with a sack in each of the first six games, but greater attention from opposing offenses and the grind of the season caught up with him. He did not record a sack in the final seven games.

"I gotta do more each game," he said. "I can't settle... I want to get better each week."

That begins this Saturday as the Cats travel to Gainesville, Fla., for the SEC opener against the Gators.

"Maybe I'll get 12 (tackles) next time, four behind the line, three sacks," Allen said with a grin.



