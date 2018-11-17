Clinging 31-23 with the ball facing a fourth-and-inches at their own 41-yard line, Kentucky opted to run a QB sneak with Terry Wilson that the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders’ defense stonewalled, giving the underdogs a chance to tie the game with prime field position to boot.

The Blue Raiders fought off a 2-yard loss on first down and battled their way to a fourth-and-short. MTSU quarterback Brent Stockstill drew back to pass and was immediately smash for a sack by a UK defender.

Of course, that UK defender wore No. 41 and not only did the sack save the day, but it earned senior linebacker Josh Allen a place in the UK record book.

Allen entered the game trailing Oliver Barnet’s all-time mark of 26 by a single sack; he got 1.5, both in the fourth quarter, breaking his season tally to eight in the final quarter alone.

The New Jersey product also broke Dennis Johnson’s season mark with his exploits in the opposing backfield.

Allen’s performance this season has been otherworldly, and even Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who has coached brand name players on the defensive wide of, has never seen anything like it.

“But just the way he impacts the game being a big guy, he’s really remarkable,” Stoops praised before adding, “He’s so unselfish.”

Stoops words were not an example of “coach speak” either; Allen’s words after the game proves his humble demeanor.

“All the hard work that’s been put in this season, I can’t thank the defensive linemen enough for doing their jobs and allowing me to have unique opportunities to make plays like that. I commend everybody in the secondary,” he said.

Allen also had kind words to say about UK’s outside linebacker coach, Brad White.

“He furthered my game in many different aspects, pass rushing wise...I knew I had to listen to him and pay attention to the details,” Allen said.

White also had advice for Allen on fatherhood since the two have children right about the same age.

Teammate Kash Daniel also testified to Allen’s high character.

“People don’t understand how hard that kid works. That guy is a workhorse. He’s a relatively new father, some of ya’ll might now, but I can imagine it being kind of hard and then him even putting the extra time to his son and then finding extra time to come out and do something extra in practice every day. That guy literally has his family to provide for, and he’s out here playing his you-know-what off,” Daniel said.

Coach Stoops said that the record wasn’t even on Allen’s mind during the game and that he was focused on the team getting the win.

“He wanted the record, but not at the expense of our defense and what we’re doing and game planning,” Stoops said.

And in typical Allen fashion, he did not sound convinced his record will last long.

“All the guys that are coming back--and in the future--my record probably won’t stand.”