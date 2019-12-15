Fans hoping to see the Bluegrass State's reigning "Mr. Basketball" take the court for the first time in his Kentucky uniform may have to remain patient.

Dontaie Allen, the 6-foot-6 wing who averaged an eye-popping 42.9 points per game last season at Pendleton County High School, has returned as a regular participant in practice. He's making progress in his rehabilitation from knee surgery, but the Wildcats still aren't sure if or when he'll play this season.

"He’s a ways away," UK head coach John Calipari said prior to the Cats' matchup with Georgia Tech. "He had an ACL. He’ll practice and then in two days he can’t practice after trying. And when he practices, it’s probably about 75% But, I’m glad he’s on the floor some.”

Kentucky could use his offensive skills. Allen shot 59% from the floor and 40% from the 3-point line at the high school level. Through nine games, the Cats are struggling from the perimeter this season, shooting just 29.4% (40 of 136) behind the arc.

"He can shoot," teammate Immanuel Quickley recently said of Allen. "He could help us."

Asked on Friday how close he is to game action, Allen said: "I'm not really sure. I'm just taking it day by day right now."

There is still lingering soreness and swelling on some days after practice. When that happens, Allen and the training staff know to back off.

It's frustrating but better than being completely sidelined again.

"It felt really good (to get back to practice)," Allen said. "I was just running around, jumping around. It was really fun and my love for the game hasn't left. I'm just excited for the next steps."

Just being able to watch practice has been beneficial at times, although his coach razzed him a bit recently for not knowing a drill the Cats were running.

"You're not doing anything else," Calipari snapped. "What are you looking at, the lights?"

Great kid, the UK boss added, but going through some of the same adjustments all college freshmen experience.

“It's so much different from high school," Allen said. "Level of play, defense, strategies, things like that. So it’s always good to learn.”

Game days are the toughest challenges, mentally, for the competitor in Allen.

"That's the toughest part. I'm not going to lie to you. I enjoy watching these guys, but I'm not going to say it don't hurt to not be on the floor," Allen said.



