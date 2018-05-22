All the latest on Keion Brooks Jr. during a busy spring circuit
It's been an exciting spring AAU circuit for 6-foot-8 forward Keion Brooks from Fort Wayne (Indiana) Northside. The energetic combo-forward has been tearing up the Nike EYBL circuit as one of the b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news