Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 21:19:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

All the latest on Keion Brooks Jr. during a busy spring circuit

Clint Jackson
Staff Writer

It's been an exciting spring AAU circuit for 6-foot-8 forward Keion Brooks from Fort Wayne (Indiana) Northside. The energetic combo-forward has been tearing up the Nike EYBL circuit as one of the b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}