All-Stoops Defensive Team: 2013-2020

Cats Illustrated's ambitious and difficult attempt at recognizing an All-Stoops Era team (2013-2020) began several days ago with picks for the offense.

We continue our rundown of the best players of the Stoops era at each position by turning the page and focusing on the defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE (3)

Za'Darius Smith (2013)

It's not like Za'Darius Smith has come completely out of nowhere for the Packers. He has certainly exceeded most expectations but Smith was a stud at Kentucky. He was great both of his years in Lexington but his first, in 2013, included 6.5 sacks.

Quinton Bohanna (2019)

Bohanna was a strong contributor for Kentucky in each of his seasons with the Wildcats. He missed some action in 2020 on an already shortened schedule but played at a high level when he was in the game. He seemed to play especially well in 2019, in helping to give Kentucky's defensive line a big upgrade.

Calvin Taylor (2019)

Taylor racked up 8.5 sacks as a defensive lineman this year, and that's tough to do given what Kentucky does schematically. The long, unorthodox defensive lineman was constantly in the backfield and at one point was on track for more pressures than any player in the Mark Stoops era.

LINEBACKER (4)

Josh Allen (2018)

This is as much a no brainer as you'll come across. In 2018, Josh Allen was simply unstoppable. He was far and away the best defensive player on a team with several very good defensive players. As a team captain Allen finished the year with 88 tackles, 21.5 for loss, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and two recovered, in addition to lots of other quarterback pressures, hurries, and hits. He won the Nagurski and Bednarik awards as National Defensive Player of the Year.

Bud Dupree (2014)

In a stellar collegiate career that preceded what he's doing in the professional ranks Dupree saved his best for last: 74 tackles, 15 for loss, 9.5 sacks, and an interception returned for a touchdown to help defeat South Carolina in a wild atmosphere. He was one of the top defensive players in the Southeastern Conference and had one of the best seasons as a pass rusher and defensive playmaker in program history.

Jamin Davis (2020)

Davis started to come on strong at the end of the 2019 season but nobody expected what he did in 2020. PFF named Davis a first team All-SEC player. He finished the year with 102 tackles, four for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions, one returned for a long touchdown against Tennessee. He was drafted in the first round by the Washington Redskins.

Jordan Jones (2016)

Jordan Jones had plenty of ups and downs at Kentucky but nobody can question his production during his sophomore season. That was his best year with the Wildcats. Jones, who played like he was shot out of a cannon at all times, racked up the third most tackles of any player in the SEC and was a second team all-conference selection according to the league's coaches and the Associated Press. He had 19 tackles against Southern Miss in his first start during that season. He also had three hurries against Alabama and 2.5 tackles for loss against UGA.

DEFENSIVE BACK (4)

Mike Edwards (2018)

He's doing his thing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now as a big contributor on a Super Bowl championship squad, but Edwards did not come out of nowhere. He began starting as a freshman and never relinquished that role with the defense, as perhaps the most well-balanced, versatile, and sound defensive back of the Mark Stoops era. During the 2018 season as a team captain Edwards had 76 tackles, nine for loss, six pass breakups, and two picks, earning second team All-SEC honors.

Lonnie Johnson (2018)

Johnson ended up an early round draft selection for a reason. Lined up opposite Derrick Baity, who also could have been selected here, Johnson started every game and had 23 tackles, a pick, and a forced fumble. His interception came against Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Kelvin Joseph (2020)

Joseph didn't start the year playing at his very highest level but that came over the course of the season. He was the only player all season who matched up well against Alabama's Devonta Smith and had 25 tackles and four picks, including one he returned for a touchdown against Tennessee after jumping a route. The Dallas Cowboys selected Joseph in the draft that just passed.

Darius West (2018)

By 2018, West had long since bounced back from injury issues that plagued the early part of his career at Kentucky. But that was his best season, starting 12 games for the best defense in UK's modern history, and turning in 86 tackles, three picks, and six pass breakups.