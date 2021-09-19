All-purpose standout Allen Mitchell on his "amazing experience" at UK
St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet all-purpose back and athlete Allen Mitchell has become very familiar with Kentucky over the last several months.Frank Buffano extended an offer on Kentucky's behalf, becoming...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news