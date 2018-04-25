Just about all of Kentucky's 2018 signees who haven't enrolled yet would tell you they feel the same way. But when Kinnard talks about it, there's an undeniable sense of anticipation.

."Right now I'm just waiting," says Kinnard, before noting that he's also working out and doing the little things to make certain he's prepared for what lies ahead. "I really can't wait to get up there. I'm just ready."

Although Kinnard committed to Kentucky fairly early in the recruiting process - or at the very least, he didn't wait so long as to drag things out - there was a time when he was less than ready.

He wasn't sure of himself.

"I felt like I jumped the gun," Kinnard admitted when he reflected on the time after his verbal commitment to Kentucky. "I felt like I committed really early. At first I was really excited and then there was a little bit of buyer's remorse. I was happy in the end and I'm really excited now, but for a little while it was like, 'Oh God, I just bought this car, did I really do that?'"

There wasn't any one school coming along that caused Kinnard to reconsider his choice.

He's originally from Knoxville, Tenn., and the Volunteers did get involved late. But it wasn't Tennessee that caused the angst. Kinnard said he wasn't too drawn to the idea of returning to his home state, although the opportunity to be closer to Rocky Top while at Kentucky is appealing on some level.

Rather, it was just matter of how quickly everything came his way.

"I went from no stars to four stars," Kinnard said. "There were just a lot of big schools. At first I'm trying to deal with this as a junior, coming up my junior year and going into my senior year. It's hard to deal with all the colleges and everybody that wants to talk to you. It's hard for a kid, basically, who isn't even in college and is trying to get the grades. It's just hard to deal with a lot of that.

"I was talking to big name colleges and it was just really starting to pick up fast. I wish they could spread it out a little more and that would help lessen the strain on athletes. But it worked out for the best."

Happily for Kinnard, and Kentucky, he stayed the course and stuck with the Wildcats.

"In the end I knew UK was the best choice. I knew they were going to take care of me the most and give me the best opportunity," Kinnard said.

The massive offensive tackle said Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow and John Schlarman did a lot of communicating with him and that calmed his nerves. He said it helped that Kentucky's coaches never came across like "businessmen" but seemed to have his best interests as a person at heart.

"Those guys really connected and seemed like guys who are really connected to the players and want to make sure you have everything you need to succeed," he said.

But he also gave a tip of his cap to his mother, who stuck by him, supported him, and didn't pull him in another direction or add pressure.

"My mom was really excited (about his decision)," Kinnard said. "My mom just kept telling me I can do whatever I want. I can take my time and look at other places, but I knew in the end Kentucky would do what was best for me and my family and having her support was the biggest thing."

Kinnard is staying focused in the classroom and that, along with track and lifting, is his primary focus.

"But life has slowed down a little bit with recruiting over," he told Cats Illustrated.

Kinnard's wild ride as a recruit culminated in a trip to San Antonio for the Army All-American Game. While that might seem like a distant memory, it's something he'll be carrying with him for a long time.

"I loved the experience," he said. "I mean it was a busy week but an amazing week and one I'll never forget. Being there with the top athletes, it's just really crazy considering I was a guy no one really knew or talked about. I wasn't expected to be there. So being there and really showing what I have to offer, I mean, there were just so many top prospects. There are more kids out there who aren't getting the looks who are good enough to go. But me, I was lucky to be able to get four-starred in time to do stuff like that. Some people who are off the map are just as good. I'll never forget that amazing experience and making those connections with guys you're going to face in the future."

Kinnard also played for USA Football in a game against Canada. Fellow UK signees Quintin Wilson and Brenden Bates played for the American team in that game as well. Those two and tight end Keaton Upshaw, also from Ohio, are among the 2018 signees that Kinnard has become closest with since he committed to Kentucky.

So what are Kinnard's expectations for himself in his first year at UK?

"I think prior to all the new guys they were expecting me and wanting me to come in and possibly do something my freshman year at right tackle," Kinnard said. "Their left tackle will be gone after my freshman year. They've got a lot of guys coming in but I don't expect anything to change. I'm still going to have to keep busting my ass in the weight room and when I get down there getting that playbook memorized. Right now I see myself as maybe the fourth man up. I see myself at the bottom since I'm not there getting that experience right now. I've got a lot of catching up to do."