John Calipari just made the 2020-21 basketball season a lot more interesting for Kentucky Wildcat fans.

He already had a roster that includes the nation's top-ranked recruiting class headlined by a pair of top-10 recruits, transfer Davion Mintz, and returning players Keion Brooks and Dontaie Allen.

On Wednesday, ESPN and Draft Express reported that Wake Forest rising senior big man Olivier Sarr has committed to play for Kentucky.

The 7-foot, 255-pound Sarr was a third team All-ACC selection for the Demon Deacons.

He is not necessarily immediately eligible to play for Kentucky but could have a strong case in the waiver he will submit to play for UK this season.

Sarr was the runner-up for the ACC's annual Most Improved Player award for his play during the 2019-20 season.

Kentucky's front court has been an area of focus this offseason because both Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery are no longer with the program. Kahlil Whitney transferred mid-season and Purdue transfer Matt Haarms picked BYU after listing UK as a finalist.