Alex Afari unfazed after assistant coaching shakeup
Steve Clinkscale was not Alex Afari's primary recruiter for Kentucky, so when he left for Michigan it might not have impacted the four-star cornerback as much as it could have impacted other player...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news