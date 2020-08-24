Alex Afari's recruitment is taking shape
For Alex Afari and other prospects in the class of 2022, it has been an interesting time in navigating the recruiting process during a period in which no in-person visits have been allowed for seve...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news