The Latest: Class of 2019 defensive end Braylen Ingraham was viewed as one of the nation's best at his position until an injury derailed his junior season and forced him to miss the offseason camp circuit. But now Ingraham is back healthy and several of the nation's top programs have taken notice and increased their pursuit of Ingraham. Rivals.com caught up with him at the recent Miami Dolphins High School Media Day to talk recruiting and his visit plans for the fall.

In His Words

"I’m much better. I went through a physical therapy program and I feel better than before. I’m ready to go 100 percent. I have a top six of Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Oregon and Oklahoma. Those are the schools I'm focused on right now. I've already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Kentucky and I've been to Alabama a few times. I'm working on setting up my trip to Oregon for an official and then deciding the rest from there. I’ll be announcing on Oct. 23, my mom’s birthday "

Oregon

"I’m going to take an official visit, probably in September. I just haven’t picked one. Me and Coach Cristobal have had a good relationship since he was at Alabama. He went to Oregon and offered me a scholarship. All the coaches show a lot of love and they have a lot of coaches from Florida. They just got a linebacker from Deerfield who I know. He keeps telling me that if we would go up there we would dominate the whole Pac-12 with our Florida talent and that’s something to think about. I want to get up there and see if for myself because everyone says it's amazing."

Oklahoma

"Coach Thibodeaux, the defensive line coach, is a great coach. Coach Riley is really cool and I like Coach Stoops. They way they run the scheme is pretty good and Coach Riley is a nice guy and you know he’s always going to have the offense going great. Coach Stoops is a funny guy, he’s pretty intense and he’s been on me for a while and telling me how big of an impact I can have if I go there. Having a great staff like that is something you really have to consider because that can have a big impact on your career. I also liked the campus and the stadium and facilities are pretty nice and the fans show a lot of love."

Alabama

"It's a good program with Nick Saban and Coach (Cool) Kuligowski and I have a great relationship. He keeps telling me to go up there and play with some of the best and it will only make me better. I went up there and camped and I did well. They said I was one of the best they’ve seen at the camp this year. They’re on me hard. It was good to be on the field again with Coach Cool because we had worked out when he was at Miami and that relationship is still there. His coaching style is good and the schemes they run are intense. I got to meet Coach Saban and he was saying he’s interested in me and he can help me get to the NFL and help me off the field. It was shocking being there in his office talking to him. He’s funny and he had a cool personality. I was surprised. I want to get back up there for an official visit."

Kentucky

"Eddie Gran is a great guy and I have three of my former teammates from Dillard that are already up there. They have stuck with me since the beginning, even when I was injured. They have been loyal and it means a lot. I can come in and help them change the program and it’s a chance to play in the SEC. When I was there we really talked about how I would fit in the defensive line and how I can make an impact and they have a good vision for me."

Florida

"I haven’t been up there for a while but during the spring I was there to meet the new staff. They have been talking to me a lot. I’m pretty sure I’m going to take an official there. We just need to keep building that relationship because I haven't been talking with them as long as some of the other schools I"m looking at."

Miami