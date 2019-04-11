Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 10:19:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama OL considers UK a top SEC East program

Dzquzatb0ojujgtfd0lk
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Winning changes attitudes.Three straight years of bowl games and a season with 10 wins and a Citrus Bowl victory against Penn State will cause many recruits to strike a different tune when they tal...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}