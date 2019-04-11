Alabama OL considers UK a top SEC East program
Winning changes attitudes.Three straight years of bowl games and a season with 10 wins and a Citrus Bowl victory against Penn State will cause many recruits to strike a different tune when they tal...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news