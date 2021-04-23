CatsIllustrated - Alabama deals Cats 10-1 loss in series opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Poor hitting, poor pitching, and poor defense were a lethal combination for the Wildcats on Friday as Alabama rolled to a 10-1 win in the opening game of an important weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park.

With the Crimson Tide and Wildcats both occupying the dreaded NCAA Tournament "bubble" entering the series, Alabama (24-13, 8-8 SEC) took a big step toward separating itself.

Among Bama's 11 hits on the night were four doubles and two triples. The Tide also took advantage of some sloppy UK defense, including two errors, a routine fly ball between two outfielders that dropped for a hit due to miscommunication, and a wild pitch that plated a run.

It was more than enough run support for Bama starter Tyler Ras (6-1), who allowed only one run on three hits and no walks over seven innings.

Kentucky (22-13, 7-9 SEC) got its only run of the night via T.J. Collett's solo home run in the third inning, his 11th of the season and 37th of his career with the Cats. That blast moved him into a tie for fourth place on the school's career home runs list.

Alabama pitchers retired the final 15 UK hitters they faced.

UK ace Cole Stump (4-3) had a rare off-night, allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits over six innings on the mound.

The UK pitching staff has now surrendered 39 runs in their last 24 innings on the mound.

The series resumes on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.