Alabama cornerback Rodney Johnson blown away at Kentucky
Kentucky's 20-13 win against Florida also coincided with the program's biggest recruiting weekend of the year. That was by design.The Wildcats have had plenty of these marquee matchup opportunities...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news