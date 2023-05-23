A Kentucky team that hung its hat on reaching base any way possible and running the bases aggressively this season let Alabama off the hook on Tuesday in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

Playing in the cavernous Hoover Metropolitan Stadium -- a venue infamous for turning fly balls into outs and one that some analysts believed would benefit the style of Nick Mingione's club this week -- the Wildcats were retired in the air 16 times and had very few scoring threats in a 4-0 loss to Alabama.

Kentucky collected only six hits and drew just three walks in defeat. The Cats were 0-for-11 with runners on base.

The ninth-seeded Crimson Tide (39-17), who lost two out of three games to the Cats during their regular-season series in Tuscaloosa, advanced to the double-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament bracket where they'll face top-seeded Florida.

Eighth-seded Kentucky (36-18) returns home and awaits its seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cats are currently projected to host a regional round next weekend at Kentucky Proud Park.

Alabama did not swing the bats much better on this day -- the Crimson Tide managed only seven hits and one walk -- but they got a two-run homer and RBI grounder from Andrew Pickney and an RBI single by Ed Johnson to make the difference.

It proved to be more than enough run support for the Alabama pitching staff. Hunter Furtado (1-1) started and earned the win. The southpaw tossed five shutout innings, allowing only two hits, two walks, and a hit batsman. He only struck out two batters, recording 12 of his 15 outs via fly balls.

The Cats had an early scoring threat erased when Pickney threw out Devin Burkes attempting to tag and score from third on a fly ball to right field. After that opportunity, they did not have another strong chance to score.

Darren Williams (4-2) started and took the loss for Kentucky. The grad senior right-hander surrendered three runs on five hits over five innings of work. He struck out six and walked none.



