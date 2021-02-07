Aidan Gousby is one of Bouknight's newest receiver targets
Lehigh Acres, Fla., wide receiver Aidan Gousby is one of Kentucky's newest pass-catching targets and the 6'2, 180-pound prospect is just starting to get to know more about the Wildcats.Jovon Boukni...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news