LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Ryan Shinn became the first player with a multi-homer game at Kentucky Proud Park and Zack Thompson turned in another quality start on the mound, but it wasn't enough to produce a win over No. 13 Texas A&M on Friday in Game 1 of the SEC weekend series.

The Aggies overcame a 3-0 deficit by posting a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh on their way to a 5-3 win over the Wildcats.

Junior shortstop Braden Shewmake struck the game's biggest blows for Texas A&M (19-5, 3-1 SEC), including a two-run homer against UK All-American left-hander Zack Thompson on an 0-2 pitch in the fifth inning and a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh against the Cats' Carson Coleman.

Shewmake stole the spotlight from Kentucky's Ryan Shinn, who hit a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third to account for all of the Cats' runs.

Thompson allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings on the mound. He struck out nine Aggies, but exited with a tie game going into the seventh.

Carson Coleman (2-3) took the loss out of the UK bullpen, allowing two runs on a hit and a hit batsman in the decisive seventh inning.

Bryce Miller (3-0) earned the win out of the Aggies' bullpen. He worked one inning, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two. Kasey Kalich earned his sixth save of the season with a perfect ninth that featured a pair of strikeouts.

The Texas A&M staff recorded 12 punch-outs and issued only two walks on the night.

Shinn led the Cats with three hits, while Marshall Gei added two.

Kentucky dropped to 14-8 overall and to 0-4 in SEC play.

Game 2 is Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.



