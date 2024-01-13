Texas A&M entered Saturday's clash with No. 6 Kentucky as one of the worst perimeter-shooting teams in the country.

The Aggies ranked No. 355 nationally in 3-point field goal percentage and had only made eight of their first 47 attempts to begin SEC play at 0-2.

None of that mattered on this day as Texas A&M knocked down 12 treys and dominated the glass in a 97-92 overtime win over the Wildcats at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

"That's as well as I've seen them play in all the tapes that I've watched," UK head coach John Calipari said of the Aggies. "... They were laser-focused."

Junior guard Wade Taylor IV and grad senior wing Tyrece Radford combined for 59 points and nine of the Aggies' treys. They entered the game averaging a combined 29.5 points but exploded for 31 and 28, respectively.

Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2 SEC) not only shot well but held a 54-46 rebounding advantage, including 25 offensive rebounds leading to 21 second-chance points on the day.

Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 SEC) made the Aggies work for their first league victory but saw their six-game winning streak snapped.

The Cats rallied to force overtime on three 3-pointers by Rob Dillingham in the final 2:11 and two clutch free throws by Reed Sheppard to tie the game at 89 with :00.6 remaining in regulation.

But Kentucky did not record a bucket in overtime, going 0-for-8 from the field, and made just three of its five free-throw attempts as the Aggies gradually pulled away for the win.

"I thought it was a hard-fought game," Calipari said. "We played well to get back in the game, but (there were several plays) where, 'Why'd you do that?' ... That's what young guys do, but there were things that I should have been doing, too."

The Cats were led by 22 points from senior guard Antonio Reeves, but only managed six points over the final 25 minutes of play. Freshman guards DJ Wagner (18), Dillingham (15), and Sheppard (13) also scored in double figures for UK.

"We fought hard, but we probably had four possessions where we kinda took bad shots, hero shots, and that was part of it," Sheppard said. "We have to grow up from it and learn from it. You especially can't do that in a close game on the road."

Kentucky again played without sophomore forward Adou Thiero, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Despite the game going into overtime, the key segment may have occurred with just under 12 minutes remaining in regulation. Kentucky led 65-58 with 12:14 to go, but gave up an offensive rebound that led to a Tyrece Radford 3-pointer to make it 65-61. Texas A&M then missed four straight free throws and had three other empty possessions, but the Wildcats were unable to score during that stretch. Radford hit another second-chance 3-pointer at the 9:20 mark to pull the Aggies within 65-64. A golden opportunity was missed, and the game was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way.

GAME BALL:

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M -- Although teammate Wade Taylor IV had the high-scoring game with 31, those came on a 7-of-24 shooting day. Radford, a 12-point scorer on the season, exploded for 28, pulled down nine rebounds, and dished out four assists. The Aggies fed off his energy the entire game.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Loss of the season for Kentucky with the starting lineup of D.J. Wagner, Antonio Reeves, Justin Edwards, Tre Mitchell, and Aaron Bradshaw. The Cats were 5-0 with that group entering today's game.

1-1 - Kentucky's record in overtime games this season. The Cats won their first game that went into an extra period, defeating St. Joseph's 96-88 on Nov. 20 at Rupp Arena.

9 - Blocked shots by UK, tying the season-high.

12 - Made 3-pointers by Texas A&M. The Aggies entered the game 8-for-47 (17%) from beyond the arc in SEC play.

13-5 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Texas A&M. The Cats had won the last four.

25 - Offensive rebounds by the Aggies, leading to 21 second-chance points.

92 - Points scored by UK are the most in a loss during the Calipari era, tying a 97-92 setback to UCLA on Dec. 3, 2016.

QUOTABLE:

"If we had won this, we would have stole it. Let's be real." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday at Rupp Arena against Mississippi State in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff on espn2. The Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1 SEC) plays host to Alabama later tonight before coming to Lexington.