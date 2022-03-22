After rocky start, Cats top Morehead State

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Chase Estep had two hits and reached base four times, and Wyatt Hudepohl came out of the Kentucky bullpen to deliver 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to highlight the Wildcats' 7-5 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (15-7) came back for the win after falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning. The Cats' pitching staff held the Eagles scoreless from the second inning through the eighth.

Hudepohl (1-0) earned his first career win as a Cat. The sophomore right-hander from Ohio allowed only one hit and struck out four. He retired 10 of the 11 batters he faced.

Tyler Guilfoil earned his first save for UK by slamming the door on a potential Eagle rally in the ninth inning. He induced a double-play grounder and struck out the final Morehead State batter as the potential tying run.

Estep, who has reached base safely in 22 straight games, had a single, a double, and two walks to lead the UK offensive attack. He raised his season average to .429 with his 11th multi-hit game.

Kirk Liebert and Alonzo Rubalcaba each added two hits and two RBI for the Cats.

Kentucky plays host to No. 14 Georgia this weekend. First pitch on Friday is at 6:30 p.m. ET on the SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).