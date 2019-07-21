Adidas Finale Saturday: Harrison Ingram leads YGC36 to title
LADERA RANCH, Calif. - The adidas Gauntlet Finale wrapped up on Saturday as top 25 junior Harrison Ingram helped lead YGC36 to a title.
It was a pretty good day for the Texas-based squad as they won both the 17 and 16U divisions. Here's a look at the latest with Ingram and others who stood out on the final day of action.
INGRAM'S SKILL STANDS OUT
For a bit now, Harrison Ingram has been right on the cusp of five-star status and he just may break through in the next rankings update.
The 6-foot-7 small forward from Dallas has always been a skilled all-around player, but he's now taken his game to an entirely new level. Ingram spent much of the Finale with the ball in his hands serving as a sort of point wing for YGC36 and he looked tremendous in doing so. In particular, he looks like one of the best passers in high school basketball regardless of position or class.
Add in the ability to score off the dribble, defend multiple positions and leadership skills and you have a guy who has really come into his own. Stanford, Purdue, Tennessee and all of the local schools in Texas and Oklahoma are all over him. Kansas has offered, UCLA has made him a priority and Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina have all started to reach out.
NEW SCHOOLS CHECKING IN ON TOP FIVE JABARI SMITH
If anybody had doubts about Jabari Smith's top five national ranking, they would have been pretty hard pressed to pick him apart on Saturday. The 6-foot-8 forward from the Atlanta area had it all going for the Atlanta Celtics 16U squad.
Smith loves to catch the ball at the elbow on either side of the floor. He's got a great series of jab steps that he uses to set up drives, a high degree of skill, back foot jumpers and smart passes. Add in that he was drilling threes, blocking shots and controlling the glass and it was easy to see why he's about to become a priority national recruit.
He's seen Georgia and Georgia Tech, and more programs such as LSU (where his father played), Alabama and many others have gone strong early. Smith said that North Carolina was out to watch him during the live period and that Kentucky has reached out to say they are going to start recruiting him.
2020 MARTICE MITCHELL IS A SLEEPER TO MONITOR
If high majors are looking for a sleeper prospect that they can take some time (possibly even redshirt) and develop, Martice Mitchell is the guy.
A smooth and athletic 6-foot-10 forward from Chicago Heights (Ill.) Bloom, Mitchell, who was playing for Kevon Looney Elite, showed big strides since we last saw him.
He can shoot the three, blocks some shots, runs the floor like a wing player and is athletic around the rim. He tends to float to the perimeter a little too much and needs strength, but there could be a big payoff with him down the road.
He officially visited Rutgers already and said his most recent offer came from Maryland and that he'll likely look to set a visit up with the Terps. Murray State, VCU, Saint Louis, UIC, UMass, Detroit, Illinois State, Colorado State and Tulsa are among his other offers. Oregon, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Dayton, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Creighton have all been in recent touch as well, so Mitchell's recruitment is going to be one to keep a close eye on during the fall.
FINAL SATURDAY NOTES
.... The Compton Magic advanced all the way to the finals of the 17U division and they can largely thank the late game heroics of Jaylen Clark. The four-star wing turned it on when his team needed him the most in the semifinals and made game winning plays on both ends of the floor. He remains one of the class of 2020's premier wing defenders. Colorado and Xavier are the most recent teams to make moves in his recruitment and he should be a priority for West Coast programs looking for a lockdown defender.
.... There weren't many duos more fun to watch than the New York Jayhawks point guard Andre Curbelo and power forward Zed Key, who powered all the way to the semis where they lost a tough one to Clark and the Compton Magic. Curbelo is a pure leader on the floor and does whatever the game dictates. When he needs to score he scores, when he needs to distribute he does. As for Key, he backed up a big outing at June's NBPA Camp with a strong run in SoCal. He's not a high flyer and doesn't have crazy size but he's productive because he's smart, has a tremendous feel for scoring on the interior and keeps plugging away. A native of Puerto Rico, Curbelo picked up July offers from Maryland and Texas Tech. They join Florida, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, TCU and a big list of other programs chasing. Key's recruitment has skyrocketed since his mid-June showing as Boston College, Marquette, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rhode Island, St. John's, TCU, USC, USF, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin have all offered in just over a month and a half.
.... A member of the class of 2022, 6-foot-10 center Shawn Phillips has a very bright future. Playing in the 15U division for Wildcats Select, he was pretty much unstoppable whenever he got the ball. Phillips is a throwback big man who eats space, plays with his back to the basket and dishes out physicality in the lane. He's got a high-major future ahead of him.
.... Four-star Hunter Sallis could be one of the best guards that Rivals.com has ever seen coming out of the Omaha area. A smooth scorer who can create off the dribble, knock down jumpers to keep defenders honest and finish in a variety of ways between the rim and 15 feet, Sallis is one of those dudes for whom the game comes easy. Next up is for him to start finding teammates more regularly, but he's got potential to be a high-level college scorer. Creighton would love to keep him home and Nebraska would love to keep him in state. Drake, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Ole Miss are also in hot pursuit early.
.... Finally, we're probably going to be writing a lot about 2023 wing Elijah Fisher from Canada over the next few years. Make no mistake, he's talented and already very productive at the 16U level. He's very good around the rim and physically, he already looks like a high school senior. Clearly, he can really go for a 14-year-old. Fisher plays pretty hard and is attracting a lot of fanfare everywhere he goes, but let's give him a chance to develop as well and not put too many expectations on him just yet.