Adem Bona set to visit SEC power

Adem Bona, the No. 27 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, is coming off a standout performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp that saw him finish eighth in rebounding, fourth in blocked shots, and third in overall field goal percentage. With these types of numbers against the nation’s best, the Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep prospect has continued to be a hot commodity with college coaches. “I am going to visit Kentucky on August 28th," Bona said. "I have also been in contact with UCLA, Southern Cal and Kansas."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Kentucky: “I have been in contact with them for a while, so I am building a great relationship with the coaches and the coaching staff. They have a great history and send a lot of players to the pros, and they have winning ways. They have great energy around them, the fans, the coaches.” Kansas: “I have been in contact with the staff a lot, lately. They have really been informative and consistent with me. They have a history of developing their bigs and putting them on to the NBA and the League.” “UCLA and USC, they both have put a lot of bigs in the league and their coaches make sure to remind me that.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

"I am looking at programs that can develop me a lot, develop my offensive skills and make me the best player that I can be.” Bona said, “I want to go to a school that feels like home, because I am already going to be a long way from home. I want to go where I will have a good relationship with the coaching staff and the players and the environment, somewhere I can feel comfortable and just go play basketball.”



