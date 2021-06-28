Adebayo, Booker named to USA Olympic basketball team

Former Kentucky standouts Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker have been named to the U.S. Olympic basketball team that will compete in the Tokyo games this summer.

Adebayo and Booker accepted invites for the 12-man Team USA roster, which will compete July 25 through Aug. 8 in Saitama, Japan.

It will mark the debut appearances for both players, who have becoming rising stars for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns. Booker's season is still ongoing as the Suns have made a strong push to the NBA Western Conference Finals. He averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season.

Adebayo averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game for the Heat and has been recognized as one of the NBA's best defensive players.

The remainder of Team USA roster includes: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Team USA will be seeking its fourth straight gold medal in the Olympics. A former Wildcat has been part of the previous three gold medal squads, including Tayshaun Prince (2008), Anthony Davis (2012), and DeMarcus Cousins (2016).

Only one other college – UCLA with three – has more than one representative on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

Team USA will be led by head coach Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) with assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce, and Jay Wright (Villanova).

In addition to Adebayo and Booker suiting up for Team USA, former Kentucky players Trey Lyles and Mychal Mulder made Canada’s senior national team that will compete in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament starting Tuesday. The champion of the six-team tournament will earn a spot in this year’s Olympics.



