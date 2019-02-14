No. 18/21 Kentucky went into its first game of the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational hoping to put last Sunday’s agonizing loss to Oklahoma State behind it. Instead, the Cats were schooled by No. 3 Oklahoma in a run-ruled 9-1 loss.

The Sooners (6-0) clinched the game in the bottom of the 6th inning with a five-run, three-hit inning off of Kentucky pitcher Tatum Spangler.

The Wildcats (2-4) ace Grace Baalman (1-2) did not fare any better before Spangler replaced her in the 6th. After cruising through the first two innings against the Sooners, Baalman was rocked in the bottom of the 3rd and gave up three runs on three hits. She gave up another homer in the bottom of the 4th.

OU got a 2-of-4 day at the plate from third baseman Sydney Romero. The senior snagged a double and a roundtripper to go along with four RBI. Fellow senior Caleigh Clifton went yard too and hit a triple, finishing 2-of-3 at the plate with two RBI.

Kentucky sophomore Lauren Johnson gave the Cats a moment of brilliance in the top of the 1st inning with her first home run of the season.

After that OU pitcher Mariah Johnson (3-0) allowed one more hit, a single to senior shortstop Katie Reed, and then proceeded to mow through the Cats lineup for the next five innings. Johnson did not allow another hit and only put three batters on base via two walks and a beanball.

Coach Rachel Lawson’s squad next takes the diamond tomorrow morning against Hofstra and then will play a mid-afternoon contest with Utah.