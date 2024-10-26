Advertisement
in other news
QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 123, Ky. Wesleyan 52
First impressions from the Cats' exhibition opener.
• Jeff Drummond
INSTANT ANALYSIS: UK scores 123 in Pope's exhibition opener
Quick thoughts on Kentucky's exhibition opening win against Kentucky Wesleyan.
• Justin Rowland
Skinner on why he picked UK
TE Mikkel Skinner tells Rivals.com why he picked the Wildcats.
• Justin Rowland
UK lands its tight end in Mikkel Skinner
Greer (S.C.) Riverside tight end/wide receiver Mikkel Skinner had been committed to Cincinnati since the start of the
• Justin Rowland
All ten players in the 2026 class with UK offers make Rivals top-20
The new 2026 rankings are out, and Kentucky has offered eight recruits in Rivals Top 10, and all ten in the top-20.
• David Sisk
Acaden Lewis to announce his decision in exactly one week
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
