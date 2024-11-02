Advertisement

in other news

How can Kentucky give itself a chance against Tennessee?

How can Kentucky give itself a chance against Tennessee?

Given the way the season has played out fans can be forgiven if they're looking ahead to Kentucky's game against

 • Justin Rowland
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Minnesota State Mankato

PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Minnesota State Mankato

Sights and scenes from the Cats' second exhibition game.

 • Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Cats talk 98-67 win in second exhibition tune-up

VIDEO: Cats talk 98-67 win in second exhibition tune-up

UK players discuss final tune-up for regular season.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Minn. State Mankato Postgame

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Minn. State Mankato Postgame

UK boss talks 98-67 exhibition win.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond
Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win

Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win

Grad senior guard knocks down eight treys in 98-67 win for UK.

 • Jeff Drummond

in other news

How can Kentucky give itself a chance against Tennessee?

How can Kentucky give itself a chance against Tennessee?

Given the way the season has played out fans can be forgiven if they're looking ahead to Kentucky's game against

 • Justin Rowland
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Minnesota State Mankato

PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Minnesota State Mankato

Sights and scenes from the Cats' second exhibition game.

 • Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Cats talk 98-67 win in second exhibition tune-up

VIDEO: Cats talk 98-67 win in second exhibition tune-up

UK players discuss final tune-up for regular season.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 2, 2024
Acaden Lewis Becomes Kentucky's Third Commit in the 2025 Class
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Acaden Lewis and Mark Pope during his official visit (Photo by https://twitter.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement