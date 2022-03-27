Abernathy's walk-off HR gives Cats series over No. 18 Auburn
Trailing by three runs going into its final trip to the plate Sunday against No. 18 Auburn, Kentucky rallied to defeat the Tigers 5-4 on Renee Abernathy's walk-off home run at John Cropp Stadium.
It marked Abernathy's fourth straight game with a home run for the No. 8 Wildcats (22-7, 3-3 SEC), who took two out of three to win the series. Two of those wins came in walk-off fashion.
Abernathy, a senior outfielder, drove in 11 of UK's 19 runs over the weekend.
Prior to the game-winning rally, UK's lone run came courtesy of an Erin Coffel solo homer in the fourth inning.
The big seventh inning started with a double by Lauren Johnson. Kayla Kowalik reached on an error, scoring Johnson to make it 4-2.
With one out, Coffel collected her third hit, a single to bring Abernathy to the plate for her game-winning, three-run blast deep over the right-center wall against Auburn pitcher Maddie Penta.
The Tigers did not help their pitchers' cause, committing five errors on the day while the Cats played error-free.
Tatum Spangler (1-0) earned the win in the circle after pitching a perfect seventh inning in relief of Sloan Gayan.
Offensively, Auburn (27-4, 6-3 SEC) got two home runs from Bri Ellis and one from Jessie Blaine.
The Cats play host to Ohio State on Tuesday at 6 ET at John Cropp Stadium.