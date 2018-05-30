But it was an important year for the Nigeria native nonetheless. His adopted guardian and former coach, Steve Fitzgerald, told Cats Illustrated this week that Abadi-Fitzgerald is happy with how his first year at Kentucky went and he's staying the course.

You probably didn't hear or read too much about true freshman defensive lineman Abdul Abadi-Fitzgerald during the 2017 season, even if you followed Kentucky football closely. The UK coaches mentioned him occasionally in passing, and sources told Cats Illustrated that he was having a positive year of development. But he was off the radar with players seeing reps hogging the spotlight.

"I mean, I think for us and for him it exceeded all of our expectations," Fitzgerald said. "We were just confirmed pretty regularly that we made the right decision, obviously, football wise, but academically and the school setting itself. Everything's been a positive for him."



Abadi-Fitzgerald is, according to his former coach and adopted parent, "a low maintenance kind of guy." Fitzgerald said that has nothing to do with the way he and his wife helped him along after they took him into their home and everything to do with Abadi-Fitzgerald's personality.

"He just does everything he's asked to do and more without anybody telling him to. He's just one of those kids who quietly does his work," he added.

Abadi-Fitzgerald left Nigeria when he was 12 years old. He's seen his father a couple of times since leaving his native land. He hasn't seen his mother.

That's the kind of rare life change that might make the move from high school to college seem like small potatoes, even if it's difficult for most others.

There have never been questions about Abadi-Fitzgerald's outlook, work ethic, character or adaptability. There have been questions about how quickly he will pick up the game of football, however.

He had played a small amount of high school football before leaving for Lexington. Much less than any other player on Kentucky's current roster. He was, both recognized then and now, by everyone who knew about him, as a project. A project if ever there were one.

Abadi-Fitzgerald's mental acumen has helped him pick up the game - "basically just like a sponge," Fitzgerald said - but there's no substitute for experience, for the muscle memory that comes only with repetition and live game action.

Perhaps the most promising aspect of Abadi-Fitzgerald's freshman season in football terms was his physical transformation. Fitzgerald said he would estimate that he arrived at Kentucky at around 260 pounds. He's now close to 285 pounds.

"Oh my gosh, everybody is amazed (by the weight gain). He did everything they said and he did not look out of place at all in the spring game," Fitzgerald said. "We're extremely pleased with everything that's gone on so far."

Some weight gain was expected, but Abadi-Fitzgerald's rapid increase in size has been a surprise on some level.

"I think it's a combination of the diet and the college strength and conditioning program," Fitzgerald said. "He's been here this month and they gave him a workout program and he's in the gym every day while he's home. There have been no days off. He's just that kind of kid. So I don't have any doubt that's he's going to be successful.

"How successful he is going to be in football, I don't know. But I know he's going to be successful," Fitzgerald said.

That last statement might strike some as a curious uncertainty, where a lot of parents would boldly insist their own is destined for greatness. But in this case it probably says more about the Fitzgeralds' sense of priority: Life first, and Abadi-Fitzgerald is set up pretty well there. Then football.

Abadi-Fitzgerald pulled a 3.0 grade point average in his first year at Kentucky.

However smart he is, and though his adaptability has been forged by trials and major life upheaval in a unique way, the move to the SEC on the field has been a steep learning curve, especially for someone without much of a football background.

Fitzgerald said that, at some points, there was probably information overload taking place with a new staff conveying new concepts through new terminology.

"The biggest thing for him is just the survival of the fittest mentality at that level of football," Fitzgerald said. "He had one of those breakthrough moments, I believe it was either in the summer or fall camp where a kid was pretty much just trying him every time he got a chance. He would stand over him. At one point, he had enough and just dropped the kid. And at that point everybody kind of realized he took a step forward. He has no idea how big he is."

When Fitzgerald spoke with Mark Stoops and staff members during his trip to Lexington for the spring game, to watch Abadi-Fitzgerald's most significant game action at Kentucky to date, he was told "by everybody" that he's getting better day by day.

"And they say he's a joy to be around," Fitzgerald added. "The future's bright, they say. How long is it going to take? We don't know."

Aside from his intelligence, adaptability and his significant weight gain and body transformation over the last year, Abadi-Fitzgerald has something else going for him in that "survival of the fittest" brawl to carve out a precious piece of playing time, especially long-term.

He's a good kid.

That's not to say others in the program aren't.

"One thing about him, is, he's going to outlast guys because some of them might have trouble academically or behaviorally," Fitzgerald said. "He's just going to keep moving up as some of those guys fall away or graduate. He's just always going to be there, getting better."

Fitzgerald said his adopted son does get frustrated occasionally, in terms of learning his new craft, "because he's a perfectionist." He doesn't like it when something doesn't come to him quickly or naturally.

"But coach (Derrick LeBlanc) has been good about encouraging him to go back and do the extra work to make sure he's up to speed," Fitzgerald said.

While he might get frustrated once in a while, Fitzgerald said he's never heard the rising redshirt freshman mention so much as a negative word.

"From the time we dropped him off in June, we came up and saw him once during the season and we came for the spring game. He came home over Christmas," Fitzgerald said. "We didn't see him a ton and he just went about his business. He does what he's supposed to do and he doesn't complain."