Aaron Bradshaw to announce on November 16
Aaron Bradshaw will make his college announcement on November 16 per his Instagram account.
The nation's No. 8-ranked senior is also the highest rated center according to Rivals. The seven-footer's finalists have been previously listed as Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State, UCLA, and the G-League Ignite.
There has also been recent buzz that USC and Texas have made inroads of late for Bradshaw, and the chances for taking a late official visit to one or both is not totally out of the question.
Bradshaw was expected to make an announcement back in July, but decided to delay the process, and step away in hopes of gaining clarity in an interview with Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.
"Me and my mom talked it over and just thought I can’t be rushing into things. I just have to take my time. I pushed it back a little bit. Not too far, but I pushed it back, " Bradshaw told Zagoria.
At that time if was believed that the race was between Kentucky and Louisville. The pause brought talks of the G-League and other schools into play.
John Calipari has made a Bradshaw a major emphasis. Kentucky offered the seven-footer in April. He took an official visit to Lexington on June 10, and followed that up with another to Louisville two days later. Coach Cal was also in Camden recently during the current recruiting period to watch Bradshaw workout.
The bottom line at this time is that there could be many options, but the waters are muddy on what the final verdict might be. Wherever he chooses to go his announcement will fall within the Early Signing Period window that begins on November 9.
Bradshaw isn't the only prospect from Camden High School and the New Jersey Scholars EYBL organization to still be available and have the eyes of the recruiting world on him.
D.J. Wagner also has Kentucky squarely in the mix. He also has a list of finalists that includes Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State, UCLA, and NBA G League. The most talk has surrounded around the Wildcats and Cardinals. There is also no current announcement date for Wagner, and many have been surprised that the decision hasn't been made.
Bradshaw made major offensive strides during the EYBL season. He was already noted for his length and elite rim protection, but he unleashed a whole new package of moves on the block and out on the floor during the summer.
"Bradshaw’s ability to move and be as nimble as he is at 7-foot is what first catches your eye. He’s agile at his height and can get up and down the court easily. The five-star big man has soft hands, rebounds well and alters shots at a high rate. Offensively, he consistently shows touch out to 15 feet and is confident shooting mid-range jumpers. His post game has evolved over the past year as well, as he’s added moves and counters to his repertoire, " Travis Graf writes.
John Calipari has already assembled a strong 2023 recruiting class as he waits on Bradshaw and Wagner. UK has commitments from 6-7 wing, Justin Edwards who is the No. 2 ranked senior in the country; Robert Dillingham, a 6-3 point guard who is ranked No. 6; and 6-4 shooting guard, Reed Sheppard, who comes in at No. 21.
There is a third uncommitted player who has included Kentucky in the final cut. Ronald Holland trimmed list to four over the weekend. The Cats are included along with Arkansas, Texas, and UCLA. This is a battle down to the wire, but the popular take is that the Hawgs are slightly in front of the Longhorns who are making a strong push. The 6-foot-8 wing from Duncanville, Texas is ranked No. 12 in 2023.