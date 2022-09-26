Aaron Bradshaw will make his college announcement on November 16 per his Instagram account.

The nation's No. 8-ranked senior is also the highest rated center according to Rivals. The seven-footer's finalists have been previously listed as Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State, UCLA, and the G-League Ignite.

There has also been recent buzz that USC and Texas have made inroads of late for Bradshaw, and the chances for taking a late official visit to one or both is not totally out of the question.

Bradshaw was expected to make an announcement back in July, but decided to delay the process, and step away in hopes of gaining clarity in an interview with Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.

"Me and my mom talked it over and just thought I can’t be rushing into things. I just have to take my time. I pushed it back a little bit. Not too far, but I pushed it back, " Bradshaw told Zagoria.

At that time if was believed that the race was between Kentucky and Louisville. The pause brought talks of the G-League and other schools into play.

John Calipari has made a Bradshaw a major emphasis. Kentucky offered the seven-footer in April. He took an official visit to Lexington on June 10, and followed that up with another to Louisville two days later. Coach Cal was also in Camden recently during the current recruiting period to watch Bradshaw workout.

The bottom line at this time is that there could be many options, but the waters are muddy on what the final verdict might be. Wherever he chooses to go his announcement will fall within the Early Signing Period window that begins on November 9.