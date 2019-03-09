A look back at the first half
Normally, I like to break down the strategic points of Kentucky's games after their conclusion. Generally, we touch on the top eight to ten points of emphasis. These are generally good enough to ex...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news