A Kentucky fan's guide to the Hoophall Classic
No other fan base follows basketball recruiting quite like Kentucky diehards. Many are aware of every prospect that the Cats have shown interest in including their background. There are lots of que...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news