A Dream Come True
When asked about what Kentucky's recent offer meant to him, Oxford, Ala., defensive back Antwon Fegans didn't mince words."It's like a dream come true," Fagans told Cats Illustrated on Thursday nig...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news