* Kentucky's points per game average of 26.3 fell just 0.3 shy of last year's average when the Wildcats had a healthy starting quarterback in Terry Wilson and record-setting running back Benny Snell Jr. carrying the load. Despite the challenges the unit faced after losing Wilson and backup quarterback Sawyer Smith to injuries, it still put up the fifth-best scoring average of the decade for UK.

* Only twice in the last decade has Kentucky outscored its opponents for the season. That occurred during the last two years. The Cats outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game last season and by 7.9 points per game this season.

* The Cats averaged 6.4 yards per rushing attempt, obliterating all previous highs. By comparison, some of the other noteworthy rushing seasons in UK history featured the following average yards per carry: 2018 with Benny Snell Jr. (4.8); 2016 with Snell and Stanley "Boom" Williams (5.4); 2002 with Artose Pinner (4.1); 1995 with Moe Williams (4.2); 1984 with George Adams, Marc Logan, and Mark Higgs (4.7); 1974 with Sonny Collins (4.9).

* The 6.4 yards per rushing attempt by UK was a full two yards more than opponents averaged against the Cats' defense.

* The Cats were fifth in the nation in rushing offense at 274.4 yards per game. Only Navy, Army, Air Force, and Ohio State were better during the regular season.

* Kentucky's school-record 33 rushing TDs nearly doubled the number the Cats scored (16) during Mark Stoops' first season in Lexington. For perspective, twice during the 2000s (2000 and 2011) the Cats had only nine rushing scores.

* The Cats' eight passing touchdowns were the lowest since the 2005 season (6), but was still one more than opponents managed against the UK defense.

* Kentucky's 391.5 total yards per game was better than all but four seasons during the last 20 years.

* The ball didn't exactly bounce the Cats' way this season. Of the 26 fumbles coughed up by opponents, UK recovered only 10 of them.

* With All-American candidate Max Duffy at punter, UK was 5.4 yards better than its opponents in net punting.

* "Everything evens out," they always tell us in regard to officiating. Well, it did this season. Kentucky and its opponents had the same number of first downs via penalty (19). Only three flags separated the Cats and their opponents this season.

* The second quarter was good to the Cats this season. They held a 104-43 scoring advantage in that period.

* Lynn Bowden Jr. was just 360 yards passing shy of leading Kentucky in passing, rushing and receiving.

* Lynn Bowden Jr. (1,235), A.J. Rose (757), Kavosiey Smoke (609), and Christopher Rodriguez (515) gave Kentucky four runners with more than 500 yards on the season, the first time that occurred since 1976 (Derrick Ramsey, Rod Stewart, Chris Hill, and Greg Woods).

* Five different Cats had a run of 53 yards or longer this season (Lynn Bowden Jr., A.J. Rose, Christopher Rodriguez, Kavosiey Smoke, and Travis Tisdale). Smoke's 70-yard run against Louisville was the longest of the season.

* Despite losing the top sack artist in program history, Josh Allen, the UK defense managed to match its regular-season total from last season with 32. The Cats added six more in the Citrus Bowl win over Penn State last year.

* Kentucky recorded twice as many sacks as its opponents (16). Almost half of those came in back to back losses to South Carolina (4) and Mississippi State (3) in September.

* Kentucky was fourth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game at 172.7. Only Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame were better during the regular season.

* Eastern Michigan's Mike Glass (337 yards) had the biggest passing day of the season against the UK defense.

* Opponents managed only seven touchdowns combined over the final five weeks of the season against the UK defense.

* The Cats finished even on the season in turnover margin, 18:18.

* Kentucky games in 2019 did not feature a kickoff return or punt return for a touchdown by either team.