Playing time has come slowly and in small doses for Rose, however, and he knows why.

When A.J. Rose committed to Kentucky and signed with the program it was impossible not to marvel at what was on tape. Here was a slashing, explosive runner who could easily cruise through arm tackles with the speed to outrun defensive backs.

Learning the playbook, becoming quick in making reads and other decisions, and establishing himself as a reliable, consistent option when Snell and the older Sihiem King have been scrapping for carries has made it difficult to stay on the field.



But there was a turning point and it seems to have come last year. Rose saw his most extensive action yet in an October game against Mississippi State. The game was a blowout and Rose's statistical success was minimal.

The biggest progress might have come after that game. Offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eddie Gran started to talk about Rose's improved consistency. Then there was more praise during bowl game practices.

There was a successful spring and most notably a spring game performance that was the highlight of Rose's Kentucky career thus far. He was the star of that game and ripped off big play after big play. It wasn't live SEC action, but it was the latest small step forward in a string of small steps forward. For Rose, from where he was as a true and redshirt freshman, that's real progress.

When Rose signed with Kentucky he had high hopes. But there was a time, as he was waiting for "his time" to arrive, when Rose wasn't quite so sure that things would work out for the best. That was before the present streak of praised consistency Rose has been enjoying dating back to last fall, or the better part of a year.

What prompted the changed outlook and approach, which have led to improved results and an impressed staff?

“Just talking with my family, my mom and dad just staying on me to stay focused, saying, ‘Your time’s going to come.’ They told me to stay patient," Rose told Cats Illustrated. "I stayed patient. I really worked. I got in with the coaches. I got extra help. I just earned their trust. Basically I’m just trying to put it all together and just play this year.”

