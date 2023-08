It's a great time to open an account at Cats Illustrated to get all the latest news, developments, and discussion surrounding the University of Kentucky's athletics programs.

With the football season about to begin and basketball not far off, with the transfer portal and recruiting raging on, sign up for a new annual account and get 60% off for the year!

Click here and make sure you're using the promo code KICKOFF2023.

This is only valid for new sign-ups. Contact kentuckyrivals@yahoo.com if you have questions.