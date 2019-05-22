There has never been a more exciting time for the future of the Kentucky football program.

Fresh off Justin Rogers becoming Kentucky's first five-star commitment in the Rivals.com era, the Wildcats' class is averaging four-stars per recruit.

There are a host of heavy hitters still on the board and Cats Illustrated keeps you updated on the horse race and behind-the-scenes stories more than any other website on the internet.

Join the largest premium community of Kentucky fans online and get unparalleled access and information.

Cats Illustrated covers Kentucky's football camps like no other outlet and we'll be on the ground for all the key events once again.

For a limited time, new users can click here and use the code CatsFBR to get 50% off the cost of a new annual subscription.

If you have a user name or were a subscriber with us in the past, make sure you are signed in here and you can take advantage of the offer as well.