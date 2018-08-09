Kentucky rolled to a 91-68 victory in the second game of its Bahamas exhibition tour, which was marked by a lighting issue that briefly cut the TV and radio broadcasts before the SEC Network and UK Sports Network resumed coverage.

1. So that's the kind of hot shooting this team is capable of.

After an ice cold shooting performance in Exhibition Game 1, the Cats scorched the nets with a vengeance against San Lorenzo, shooting 64-percent from the field and 58-percent (7/12) from long range. Kentucky was even 16/21 from the free throw line. We don't yet know whether this will be a very good team or a great team, but if they shoot like that it's safe to say not many teams will have what it takes to compete.

2. Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson can be devastating.

The two freshmen combined to shoot 12/17 overall and 6/8 from three-point range. Both players are capable of putting the ball on the floor, creating their own shots and scoring in transition. They can put the ball in the basket from three levels. Whether they're on the court together or separately, they give Kentucky an offensive dimension it did not have in quite the same way a year ago. What was really impressive about Herro's performance in particular was his shot selection. He was stepping into good looks in rhythm all night. Because he shoots the ball at a high elevation and doesn't hesitate he's able to get his looks off against pretty much any matchup and already seems comfortable working off screens.

****** Click here for the rest of this content. ******