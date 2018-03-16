Cats Illustrated brings it with five things you should know about the Bulls.

Buffalo's unlikely blowout of 4-seed Arizona has set up a surprising 5-13 game in Boise on Saturday.

They absolutely wrecked Arizona.

Most of you reading this probably already know that or even watched the game for yourself, but that was one epic dismantling of an Arizona team that won the Pac-12, got hot at the right time and became a somewhat trendy pick to make a deep run in the tournament.

There's no question Arizona played poorly against Buffalo. There's also the fact that beleaguered Wildcats coach Sean Miller has a spotty tournament track record to go along with major questions about his role in the events associated with FBI's sweeping corruption case. There are distractions aplenty.

But that team had DeAndre Ayton, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, as well as plenty of other talented players. And Buffalo ran them off the court. The Bulls played 'Zona even in the first half, carrying a two-point lead into the locker room, and then buried the Wildcats with some hot shooting and an impressive energy level that UofA did not match.

It was clear to anyone watching that Buffalo was loose and having fun, two things John Calipari often says are a necessity for teams this time of year. After the game, a Bulls player said Kentucky "should be woke" because of the way they defeated Arizona. Buffalo is not lacking for confidence.

Buffalo has played some real competition.

While you wouldn't typically assume that a MAC basketball team has played a brutal schedule, Buffalo has been tested. Their No. 74 strength of schedule is bolstered by games against Cincinnati, Syracuse, St. Bonaventure, Rhode Island, Texas A&M and South Dakota State - all tournament teams.

Having said that, Buffalo's 21-point win against Arizona on Thursday was their first victory against a team ranked in the RPI's top 25 all season long. They are trending in the right direction with a strong finish to the season, however.

Several players who can beat you.

Buffalo is a rare team statistically. The Bulls have four players who average 15 or more points per game. That's a rare feat.

Junior guard CJ Massinburg (6'3, 16.9 PPG), junior forward Nick Perkins (6'8, 16.5 PPG), junior guard Jeremy Harris (6'7, 15.6 PPG) and senior guard Wes Clark (6'0, 15.0 PPG) lead the way for Buffalo.

Massinburg and Perkins have been with the Bulls throughout their college careers while Harris is a JUCO transfer and Clark spent his first three college seasons with Missouri.

Harris has transformed his game with the Bulls. He was an inefficient volume shooter with the Tigers two years ago but has upped his shooting to 48-percent from the field and 40-percent from three at his new home.

These Bulls are on fire.

Buffalo is 20-3 since a loss to Texas A&M on December 21st. During the span of time since that game against the Aggies, their RPI has soared to No. 25 nationally. Their losses - to Kent State, Northern Illinois and Miami (OH) - were all by just two or three points apiece. And those losses were all on the road.

They do have vulnerabilities.

The Bulls wouldn't be a 13 seed if they didn't have weaknesses. So what are some aspects of the Bulls that are less than impressive?

Defense, for starters. Buffalo's quickness and tenacity contrasted with Arizona's relative lack of quickness and seeming complacency, but the Bulls were KenPom's No. 127 team in the nation when it comes to adjusted defense. Opponents averaged just more than a point per possession (1.001) against the Bulls during the regular season. Buffalo's opponents shot 42.9-percent from the floor overall. The Bulls have defended the three-point line fairly well.

Defensive rebounding is also a vulnerability for Buffalo. Opponents have snatched up 26.4-percent of their misses for offensive rebounds.