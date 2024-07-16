4-star UK signee Kalen Edwards wants to be great
Four-star Dyersburg, Tennessee defensive tackle Kalen Edwards announced his verbal commitment to Kentucky more than a week ago, one day before the Fourth of July holiday.The No. 15-ranked player in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news